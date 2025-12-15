Delta Police arrest 627 suspected criminals, recover 144 arms and N36m ransom

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ASABA – The Delta State Police Command has arrested 627 suspected criminals and recovered a wide array of weapons, ammunition, and ransom monies in a series of intelligence-led operations across the state during the Ember months.

Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, disclosed this on Monday while parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Asaba. According to him, the suspects included 140 armed robbers, 113 kidnap suspects, 125 murder suspects, 187 cultists, and 62 rape/defilement suspects.

A total of 144 assorted firearms were recovered, comprising 27 AK-47/49 rifles, 25 Beretta pistols, 36 pump-action guns, and 56 single-barrel/cut-to-size guns. Additionally, 18 kidnapping victims were rescued and 28 stolen vehicles recovered. The police also retrieved N36 million ransom from criminal elements during various operations.

CP Olufemi highlighted that 6,930 rounds of ammunition and cartridges were seized, significantly weakening the operational capacity of criminal gangs across the state.

In a major raid in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, operatives of the Buffalo Tactical Teams arrested 161 suspects (110 males and 51 females) at a hideout known for the sale and distribution of illicit drugs. Recovered substances included Nigeria Loud, Canadian Loud, CSC Codeine, Ice, and 200mg tramadol sachets.

Similarly, on December 13, 2025, the Buffalo Team intercepted a commercial bus on the Asaba–Onitsha route, recovering 109 bottles of codeine and several cartons of tramadol, with suspects arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

Commending officers for their dedication, CP Olufemi assured residents that intelligence-driven operations would continue to rid the state of criminals and make the Yuletide season safe for law-abiding citizens.

He also appreciated the media for their role in responsible reporting and partnership with the police in ensuring public safety.