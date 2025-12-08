Defence Headquarters assures public of ongoing rescue of St. Mary’s abducted students

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday reassured parents, the public, and all concerned citizens that concerted efforts are underway to rescue the kidnapped students of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Agwara, Niger State. The military also urged the public and media to avoid speculation that could undermine the ongoing operations.

Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, made the disclosure in a statement titled “Defence Headquarters Efforts to Recover Abducted Children in St. Mary’s Catholic School, Agwara, Niger State.”

He emphasized that the safety of the abducted children is a top national security priority. “Concerted efforts are therefore being made to ensure their safety and quick reunion with families,” Onoja said.

The statement called on the media and the public to refrain from sharing unverified information that could compromise rescue efforts. Parents and community leaders were also urged to provide credible information directly to security agencies to aid the operation.

“The DHQ appreciates the concerns of parents and reaffirms its commitment to safely recover all the abducted pupils. This undoubtedly remains a top priority, and efforts will continue until every child is returned to their family,” the statement added.