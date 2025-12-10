Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke says his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Accord Party was driven by uncertainty within the PDP and the need to protect his political future and the stability of the state.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today after formally announcing his defection, Adeleke said he loved the PDP but could no longer rely on the party due to internal crises and pending court cases.

“I did all the best I could do, but I love my state, Osun State,” he said. “Assuming you don’t need a platform to secure any nomination for you to be a candidate, it would have been a different case, but you need a platform and time is running out. I don’t know what would happen in the future (due to) all the court cases.”

He explained that despite his loyalty, the PDP’s internal troubles had become too frequent and destabilising.

“As I said, I love PDP, I did my best, I tried, but everything seemed to be falling apart every day. So, as a reasonable person, I have to make a decision: where do I go from here? That’s why I go for Accord Party,” he stated.

Adeleke denied suggestions that he had abandoned the PDP for personal gain, insisting his choices were motivated by governance concerns.

“It’s not true that I abandoned PDP. I love PDP, but I have to protect myself. I have to make sure I protect my state because of the good work we’ve been doing, so we can continue,” he said.

The governor officially declared for the Accord Party on Tuesday evening at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Osogbo, in the presence of national and state leaders of the party.

His move came days after a resignation letter dated November 4 surfaced online on December 1, shortly before the PDP conducted its primary that produced Adebayo Adedamola as its candidate.

On Wednesday, the Accord Party’s screening committee cleared Adeleke to participate in the party’s governorship primary, held in Osogbo, setting the stage for his bid to secure the party’s ticket.

Vanguard News