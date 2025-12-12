Davido, Olamide, Asake set to light up December festivities in Lagos and Abuja

Some of Nigeria’s biggest stars are gearing up to take over the festive season as Lagos and Abuja prepare for a December packed with powerhouse performances.

At the Nigerian Breweries Legendary Christmas Press Cocktail, organisers unveiled a star-first lineup that places the continent’s most influential music heavyweights at the heart of this year’s celebrations.

Leading the season’s entertainment wave is Davido, who will headline the Abuja leg of the festivities with his 5ive Alive Tour on December 14th at Eagle Square.

Known for his electrifying stage presence, the global superstar is expected to deliver one of the capital city’s most memorable nights of 2024, drawing fans from across the region.

In Lagos, the momentum builds even stronger as Flytime Fest returns from December 22 to 25 with four days of headline acts. The festival kicks off with Flavour, the highlife maestro whose live performances consistently command massive turnout.

Day 2 brings rap legend Olamide, a cultural icon with a decade-long catalogue of hits that have shaped contemporary Nigerian music.

Asake, one of Afrobeats’ most dominant global forces, takes centre stage on Day 3. His energetic performances and chart-topping tracks have made him one of the most anticipated acts of the December calendar. The festivities culminate on Christmas Day with Davido, returning to close out the festival in what promises to be a grand finale filled with fan favourites, choreography, and signature showmanship.

The star-powered lineup also extends throughout the month via Detty Dec Fest, which runs until December 31st, giving fans multiple opportunities to engage with December’s cultural heartbeat.

Speaking at the press cocktail, Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing and Communication, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said: “Heineken has always been at the heart of cultural moments that connect people, and this December we’re proud to elevate the festive energy on two of the biggest stages in Nigeria. From Abuja to Lagos, we’re committed to delivering world-class premium experiences that celebrate music, creativity, and the refreshing taste that Heineken is known for.”

With a lineup led by the industry’s most influential performers and stages designed to deliver unforgettable live moments, this December is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded in recent years. Fans across the country can look forward to a festive season defined by music, culture, and some of the biggest names on the continent.