Dangote to Uzodimma: Show me where to invest, forget the rest

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has assured Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma that his conglomerate is ready to become one of the biggest investors in the state.

Speaking on Thursday at the opening session of the Imo Economic Summit 2025 in Owerri, Dangote urged the governor to identify priority investment areas, saying his group would commit fully once directed.

Describing Uzodimma as a decades-long friend, the African industrialist commended the governor for creating an enabling environment for business and investment growth.

“We will be one of your biggest investors in Imo. So please tell me the area to invest and we will invest,” he stated.

Dangote urged Nigerian entrepreneurs to prioritize investing in their home regions, noting that no nation can rely on foreigners to drive its economy.

“What attracts foreign investors is a domestic investor. Africa has about 30 percent of the world’s minerals. We are blessed,” he added.

He also reiterated that the Dangote Refinery is set to attain a 1.4 million barrels-per-day production capacity — the highest for any single-train refinery in the world.