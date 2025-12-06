Daily music listening helps to keep aging brains sharper for longer — Study

By Sola Ogundipe

A simple daily habit—listening to music—could offer powerful protection against dementia, according to a major new study of older adults.

Researchers from Monash University analysed data from more than 10,800 people aged over 70 and found that those who regularly listened to music had a 39 percent lower risk of developing dementia than those who rarely or never tuned in. Playing a musical instrument also carried benefits, cutting dementia risk by 35 percent.

The study, led by Monash honours student Emma Jaffa and Professor Joanne Ryan, drew from the ASPREE and ALSOP ageing cohorts and was published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

Participants who said they “always” listened to music showed the strongest edge: a 39% drop in dementia, a 17 percent reduction in cognitive impairment, and noticeably sharper memory and thinking scores. Those who both listened to and played music enjoyed a 33 percent lower dementia risk overall.

Jaffa said the findings point to a remarkably accessible tool for brain health. “Music activities may be an accessible strategy for maintaining cognitive health in older adults, though causation cannot be established,” she noted.

With dementia rates expected to rise sharply as populations age, experts say the results highlight the importance of everyday lifestyle choices.

Professor Ryan stressed the urgency: “With no cure currently available for dementia, identifying strategies to prevent or delay the disease is critical. Evidence suggests brain aging is not just about age and genetics—it’s shaped by our environments and the choices we make. Our study indicates that listening to and playing music may support healthier cognitive aging.”

For older adults, the message is simple: pressing play might be doing far more than lifting the mood, it could be helping keep the mind sharp for years to come.