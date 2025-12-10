Cybersecurity now  non-negotiable for Nigeria’s ports, NPCC warns

•Unveils taskforce to safeguard Nigeria’s digital ports

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC) has declared cybersecurity an urgent and non-negotiable priority for the nation’s maritime sector, warning that Nigeria cannot afford vulnerabilities as artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digital systems increasingly define global port operations.

Speaking at the Council’s quarterly meeting in Lagos, NPCC Chairman, Mr. Bolaji Sunmola, said technology now sits at the heart of modern port management-driving vessel traffic control, cargo handling, inspections, documentation, and regulatory workflows. However, he cautioned that the rapid deployment of AI and digital platforms also exposes the ports to sophisticated cyber threats capable of crippling trade.

Sunmola announced the establishment of a dedicated NPCC Cybersecurity & Digitalisation Taskforce, mandated to produce practical, implementable recommendations for ports and terminals nationwide. The taskforce forms a core component of the Council’s 2026 strategic roadmap and is expected to strengthen the sector’s preparedness against cyberattacks, data breaches and system disruptions.

He further disclosed plans to expand NPCC’s capacity-building initiatives to include cybersecurity awareness, AI literacy, and data-governance training for frontline workers, regulators and private operators. According to him, improving human capacity is essential to complement ongoing investments in digital infrastructure.

Sunmola reaffirmed NPCC’s commitment to supporting the National Single Window project, describing it as a crucial step toward secure and seamless integration of port systems across the country. He added that the Council will also intensify engagements with ports outside Lagos to promote inclusive digital development along the entire maritime corridor.

At the meeting, maritime agencies-including the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Police-presented operational briefings on port performance, security activities, cargo facilitation and digitalisation programmes aimed at boosting efficiency and compliance.

In his keynote address, Rear Admiral Francis Akpan (Rtd) examined emerging cyber risks facing global maritime operations, stressing that as automation deepens, Nigeria must embrace proactive risk management and strengthen inter-agency coordination.