Customs extends authorised economic operator migration deadline

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has extended the deadline for the migration of all beneficiaries under the Fast Track Scheme to the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme.

The initial cut-off date of 31 December 2025 has now been shifted to 31 January 2026, the Service announced in a statement last night.

According to the NCS, the extension aligns with its commitment to deepening trade facilitation, securing the supply chain and strengthening compliance in accordance with global standards.

“Consequently, all existing Fast Track beneficiaries who are yet to complete their migration are advised to initiate and conclude their AEO applications through the official platform: aeo.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng,” the statement said.

It added that the extended timeline will give operators sufficient time to meet programme requirements and obtain AEO certification without disrupting their business operations.

The Service advised stakeholders seeking enquiries, technical support or guidance to contact the dedicated AEO helpdesk.

“Only companies duly certified under the AEO Programme will continue to access the facilitation privileges previously available under the Fast Track Scheme,” it stated.

The AEO Programme is a globally recognised compliance-based initiative that offers trusted operators benefits such as expedited cargo release, reduced documentation, lower inspection levels, pre-arrival processing and greater predictability in cross-border trade.

The NCS said the extension underscores its commitment to ensuring a seamless and inclusive transition process for all stakeholders.

It noted that the decision to fully migrate from the Fast Track Scheme to AEO is consistent with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards and supported by Sections 108 to 111 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

To further support stakeholders, the Service will convene another comprehensive Stakeholders Engagement Forum to provide practical guidance on the migration process, demonstrate application procedures and address compliance-related concerns.

The NCS urged all Fast Track beneficiaries to take advantage of the extension period, participate actively in the engagement forum and complete their transition to the AEO Programme.