Customs Comptroller Aliyu, who rejected $50,000 bribe, takes helm

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service has witnessed a key leadership transition as outgoing Comptroller—now Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG)—Mohammed Salisu Shuaibu formally handed over to the new Customs Area Comptroller, Comptroller Gambo Iyere Aliyu.

The handover ceremony, held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, marked a significant moment for the Service’s anti-smuggling operations, with senior officers outlining strategies for enhanced enforcement and economic protection.

In his valedictory address, ACG Shuaibu expressed gratitude to God and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for the opportunity to lead the Unit. He described his seven-month tenure as both challenging and rewarding, noting that upon assumption of office on April 23, 2025, his mandate was to strengthen intelligence-driven operations.

He highlighted notable achievements recorded under his watch, attributing them to the dedication and professionalism of officers.

According to him, the Unit made 476 interceptions comprising 761 seizures valued at ₦10,051,812,208.

The seizures included:

23,000 bags of smuggled rice

98 used vehicles

2,350kg of cannabis sativa

1,820 jerrycans of PMS

15 rifles and 4,841 rounds of ammunition

Two industrial drones

25kg of methamphetamine

Four 50kg cylinders of Russian-made explosives

He also disclosed that the Unit transferred $20,000 in intercepted currencies to the EFCC, arrested 38 suspects, and handed over eight containers of expired pharmaceuticals valued at ₦7.5 billion.

Beyond enforcement, the Unit recovered ₦419,202,458.85 in underpaid import duties through detailed document checks and demand notices.

ACG Shuaibu urged officers to remain committed and extend full cooperation to his successor, expressing confidence that the structures in place would continue to deliver strong results. He thanked principal officers, patrol leaders, and the media for their support, describing his tenure as fulfilling.

In his remarks, Comptroller Gambo Iyere Aliyu expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General and the NCS management for the confidence reposed in him. He commended ACG Shuaibu’s leadership and pledged to consolidate on his achievements.

Comptroller Aliyu reaffirmed his commitment to intelligence-driven enforcement, strict discipline, enhanced stakeholder collaboration, improved officer welfare, and alignment with the Comptroller-General’s goals of modernization, anti-smuggling efficiency, trade facilitation, and capacity building.

He underscored the strategic importance of FOU Zone A as a frontline formation tasked with suppressing smuggling and safeguarding Nigeria’s economic interests. He stressed that professionalism, accountability, and ethics would remain non-negotiable.

According to him, operational activities under his leadership will revolve around change management, compliance management, and reputational management—three pillars he described as essential for sustainable progress.

He also acknowledged the critical role of the media and pledged transparent and responsible engagement.

A Profile in Integrity and Service

Comptroller Aliyu brings an impressive track record to his new role. Born in the United Kingdom over five decades ago, he joined the Nigeria Customs Service in 1991 and rose to the rank of Comptroller in 2024. His academic and professional training spans institutions in the UK and various international security and enforcement bodies.

He is a Fellow of the Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals (USA), a Certified Threat Analyst, and a Physical Security Manager, with extensive experience in crisis management, enforcement, and trade compliance.

He previously served as Deputy Comptroller of Enforcement at Tin Can Island Port, where his team intercepted arms, drugs, and counterfeit pharmaceuticals. His unit earned commendation from the Comptroller-General for rejecting a $50,000 bribe, a case that cemented his reputation for integrity.

His immediate past posting was as Area Comptroller, Oyo/Osun Command. Comptroller Aliyu is married and enjoys golf, music, and adventure.