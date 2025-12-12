Cross-border co-ordination foiled Benin coup — Ministers

Tuggar

By Faith Ulebor

Abuja -Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, and his Beninese counterpart, Olushegun Bakari, have revealed how quick coordination between Abuja and Cotonou helped stop the attempted coup in Benin before it could take hold.

Meanwhile, Pascal Tigri, the alleged leader of the botched coup in Benin Republic, and his accomplices are said to be hiding in Togo.

Beninese soldiers identified Tigri as leader of the mutiny after they thwarted the coup attempt with support from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire.

Speaking at an ECOWAS ministerial briefing in Abuja, the ministers explained that fast diplomatic, military, and intelligence actions showed the strength of regional cooperation in protecting democracy.

Tuggar said the episode proved how democratic institutions can be safeguarded when neighbouring countries communicate effectively.

He said: “We are all aware of what transpired in the Republic of Benin and the fast reaction that followed. The coordination to ensure that democracy remains untampered in Benin was successful, and it is an exemplar of what really should obtain whenever democracy is under threat in our region.”

He explained that he and Bakari were in “constant communication from the very beginning,” adding that “the fast reaction and communication between us and several of our colleagues is what led to the thwarting of this attempt to undermine democracy by way of an unconstitutional change of government.”

Responding to questions on why the reaction in Benin differed from the ECOWAS response to Guinea-Bissau, Tuggar pointed to decisive leadership.

“The swiftness and deftness of individuals like Minister Bakari, and the two presidents being involved as quickly as possible, that is what made the difference,” he said.

On security funding, Tuggar stressed the importance of sustained support.

Bakari assured investors and citizens that Benin is fully stable.

Bakari said Benin’s loyalist forces repelled the initial assault, but the situation required careful handling to prevent unnecessary civilian casualties.

“We requested the support of our brothers and sisters, not because our army was not capable, but because the President of the Republic did not want significant human lives lost.”

He added that a direct clash at the assailants’ base could have led to major bloodshed. “That is why President Patrice Talon asked for the support of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Benin army had succeeded in preventing and repelling this coup attempt, but the risk of heavy losses required a coordinated response.”