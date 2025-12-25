Court orders EFCC to produce Bauchi Finance Commissioner for arraignment

Abuja— The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce Yakubu Adamu, Bauchi State Commissioner of Finance, in court on December 30 for arraignment over alleged N4.65 billion money laundering.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order after EFCC’s lawyer, Samuel Chime, failed to present Adamu in court to take his plea and warned that sanctions would follow if the defendant was not produced on the next adjourned date.

Although Adamu and Ayab Agro Products and Freight Company Ltd were scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, the case did not proceed due to the absence of the EFCC’s counsel and the defendants. The defendants’ lawyers, led by Gordy Uche, SAN, were present.

Chime explained that the EFCC intended to amend the charge to include two other defendants currently at large, requiring an extension of the remand order until December 30 to allow for a uniform arraignment. Uche opposed the adjournment, arguing that the defendant could take a plea on the existing charge while the prosecution could amend it later.

Uche emphasized the urgency of the matter, noting that more than 60,000 Bauchi State workers had not been paid since Adamu’s detention and urged the court to ensure the commissioner’s prompt arraignment.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter to December 30, warning EFCC counsel of strict sanctions if the defendant was not produced.

Adamu faces a six-count charge, FHC/ABJ/CR/694/2025, alongside the company. He is accused of conspiring with others to launder N4.65 billion, purportedly advanced by Polaris Bank for the supply of motorcycles to Bauchi State Government through Emmanuel Asomugha General Enterprises.

The motorcycles were not supplied, and part of the funds was allegedly transferred to third parties, including Ayab Agro Products and Freight Company Ltd, in violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.