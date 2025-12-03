Cost of a Healthy Diet rises 27% to N1,611/day

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) rose by 27.3 percent year-on-year, YoY, to N1,611 per adult per day in July 2025 from N1,265 per adult per day in July 2024.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its CoHD report for July 2025.

The NBS said: “The national average Cost of a Healthy Diet was N1,611 per adult per day in July 2025.

“At the state level, Ekiti, Bayelsa and Imo States recorded the highest costs with N2,663, N2,352 and N2,235 respectively. Gombe, Katsina and Yobe States accounted for the lowest costs with N985, N1,147 and N1,180 respectively.

“At the zonal level, the average CoHD was highest in the South-West Zone at N2,030 per day, followed by the South-East Zone at N1,862 per day.

“The lowest average Cost of a Healthy Diet was recorded in the North-East Zone at N1,341 per day.”

On cost share by food group, NBS said: “Animal-source foods were the most expensive food group to meet in July, accounting for 32 percent of the total CoHD while providing 13 percent of total calories.

“Fruits and vegetables were the most expensive food groups in terms of price per calorie; they accounted for 16 percent and 14 percent, respectively, of total CoHD while providing only 7 percent and 5 percent of total calories in the Healthy Diet Basket.

“Legumes, nuts and seeds were the least expensive food group on average, at 7 percent of the total cost.”

Trend analysis showed that CoHD grew by 1.3 percent to N1,346 in February from N1,328 in January.

In March, it rose by 11.2 percent to N1,498 and increased by 6.6 percent to N1,598 in April.

The upward trend reversed in May when CoHD fell by 7.1 percent to N1,484. The decrease was driven by lower prices for oils and fats, starchy staples, vegetables and fruits.

“However, this drop was slightly offset by increases in legumes, nuts and seeds, and animal-source foods,” NBS added.

But in June, CoHD rose by 2.02 percent to N1,514 and further by 6.4 percent to N1,611 in July 2025.

The NBS noted that the increase in CoHD in July from June was mainly driven by higher prices for legumes, nuts and seeds, animal-source foods, vegetables and fruits.

“In contrast, the starchy staples food group recorded a decline,” it stated.