Commissioner debunks report of second refinery for Lagos

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, has debunked a report by a section of the media attributing to him statements suggesting that Lagos State was set to host a second private refinery following talks with new investors.

Olumide clarified that he neither made such comments nor granted any interview or issued a statement relating to refinery development, petroleum investments or investor negotiations.

According to him, the statutory mandate of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, particularly as it relates to infrastructure development, is clear and unambiguous, focusing on land-use planning and control. This, he explained, includes zoning regulations, layout approvals and the processing of physical planning and development permits for projects, in line with approved master plans and existing planning laws.

The commissioner stressed that while major infrastructure projects, including refineries, are subject to planning approvals and zoning compliance, decisions on investment promotion, project initiation or sector-specific policy pronouncements fall outside the scope of the ministry’s responsibilities.

Describing the attribution of statements on refinery investment discussions to him as “inaccurate, misleading and unprofessional,” Olumide called on media organisations to uphold accuracy and proper verification in reporting government activities.

He urged members of the public to disregard the report, assuring that all official communications from the ministry would continue to be issued through recognised and authorised channels.