COAS pledges support for wounded-in-action soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu on Sunday assured wounded-in-action soldiers of the best medical care, saying that their sacrifices to the nation would never be in vain.

The Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Isah Abdullahi delivered the army chief’s message to the wounded-in-action soldiers during a working visit to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said, “This visit serves as an assessment to evaluate the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, regarded as a flagship facility of the Nigerian Army.

“Last week, upon his assumption of duty, I visited this hospital to assess its operations and, most importantly, to meet with the wounded-in-action soldiers from our ongoing operations.

“Following that visit, I was directed as the Chief of Administration to follow up and evaluate the conditions of these soldiers and identify the challenges the hospital faces, aiming to address those issues for the improvement of the facility.

“During my visit, I interacted with the wounded-in-action soldiers and conducted a tour of the facility.

“It’s evident that this hospital had undergone significant transformation, representing a complete paradigm shift from its previous state.”

According to him, the hospital had served not only military personnel but also civilians from Kaduna and beyond, making it a true centre of excellence in medical care.

“Much has improved here, and we hope this visit will contribute further to the progressive development of the facility.

“Our goal is to ensure that the hospital continues to play a critical role in meeting the health needs of both military personnel and civilians,” Abdullahi added.

He reminded the wounded-in-action soldiers that their sacrifices for the nation were deeply appreciated, adding that the military authorities were committed to ensuring that their sacrifices were not in vain.

“We will do everything possible to guarantee that they receive the best medical care, with the intention of returning them to their duty posts as swiftly as possible,” Abdullahi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chief of administration interacted with the wounded soldiers as well as toured facilities with the chief medical director, Brig.-Gen. Godwin Ogoh and other principal officers of the hospital (NÀN)