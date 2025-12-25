Christmas tragedy: Two killed in Lagos tanker explosion

By Evelyn Usman

Two persons were burnt to death in the early hours of Christmas Day, in a tanker explosion that occurred at Oto-Ijanikin axis of the Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, confirmed that the incident involved a Mack truck loaded with diesel, near the Lagos State University of Education LASUED inward Agbara.

The tanker driver with an undisclosed identity reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle at high speed.

It crashed and burst into flames, burning the driver and a female occupant trapped , to death.

LASTMA officials said their personnel, who were on traffic monitoring duty in the area, responded promptly by cordoning off the affected section of the expressway to prevent further incidents. Emergency agencies, including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Ojo Unit, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and the Ijanikin Police Division, were reportedly alerted.

LASTMA officials also prevented members of the public who had gathered at the scene from scooping the spilled diesel, a practice authorities described as extremely dangerous and capable of triggering secondary explosions.

The action, the agency said, averted a possible escalation of the tragedy.

After the fire was brought under control, the burnt tanker was evacuated from the road by LASTMA to restore traffic flow, while FRSC officials removed the remains of the deceased.

Reacting, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and condoled with the families of the victims, describing the deaths as painful and avoidable, especially during the festive season.

Bakare-Oki urged tanker and articulated vehicle drivers to observe speed limits and adhere strictly to traffic regulations, noting that” over-speeding and reckless driving remain major causes of fatal road crashes in Lagos”.

He also warned members of the public against scooping petroleum products from accident scenes, stressing that the practice posed grave risks to lives and property.