Christmas: PFN commends Governor Lawal over inclusive leadership

The Zamfara state chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), under the leadership of Pastor Paul Ochepo, has commended Governor Dauda Lawal over his several interventions on issues concerning Christianity in the state, advocating for peaceful coexistence amongst residents regardless of tribe and religious backgrounds in the spirit of Christmas.

This was made known via brief interview with the Daily Sun Correspondent at the Office of the PFN Chairman, Pastor Paul Ochepo, Ayan Buba Street in Gusau, the state capital.

Christmas is a season of celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and the gift of love, salvation and peace he brought to the world.

Christians should endeavour to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in the atmosphere of Holiness, peace, togetherness and the fear of God. In this season Christians at all levels should preach the goodnews of love and peace that Christ represents through their characters.

The PFN Chairman urged Christians to be economical in spending their resources in view of the demands for the coming year.

He advocated for peaceful coexistence amongst Muslims and Christians in Zamfara state, calling on them to remain vigilant while celebrating the season, mark anyone with questionable behaviour and ensure to share any intelligence with the nearest police station, as hoodlums may seek to use this period to target certain individuals in the community.

Pastor Ochepo who is also the founder of Christ Intercession Amazing Grace Assembly, commended Governor Dauda Lawal and other senior Government officials for the several Christmas packages given to Christians in order to ease the labour of getting certain items on their own considering the current prices of commodities in the market.

The Chairman appreciated the intervention of Governor Dauda Lawal in bringing lasting solutions to the land issues, the ground levy issues and other conflicts between the church the and communities.

He called on the governor to remain focused as his good works of total transformation of Zamfara state is visible to all.