Christmas: Mutfwang urges peace, prayers for leaders, reaffirms security commitment

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has called on citizens to embrace peace, compassion, and prayers for leaders at all levels as Christians celebrate the Christmas season in Plateau State, Nigeria, and around the world.

In a Christmas goodwill message released through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor described the Yuletide as a sacred period of reflection, thanksgiving, and renewed hope. He noted that the celebration offers an opportunity for communities to recommit to the values of love, unity, and selfless service.

Governor Mutfwang expressed appreciation to the people of Plateau State for their continued support, which he said has been critical in promoting peaceful coexistence and rebuilding trust among the state’s diverse communities. He urged Christians to use the season to pray for lasting peace in Nigeria and for leaders entrusted with governance responsibilities, particularly President Bola Tinubu, asking God to grant him wisdom, good health, courage, and divine guidance.

“This season reminds us of the divine light that came into the world to bring hope and reassurance to humanity. It is my prayer that Christmas rekindles in us a deeper commitment to peace, tolerance, mutual understanding, and care for the vulnerable among us,” the governor said.

Governor Mutfwang also sympathized with families who lost loved ones during recent violent attacks in parts of Plateau State, assuring them that his administration remains resolute in addressing the security challenges facing rural communities.

Acknowledging the economic pressures and security concerns confronting citizens, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to protecting lives and property. To enhance security during the festive period and beyond, Governor Mutfwang disclosed that 1,450 trained personnel of Operation Rainbow have been commissioned to provide early warning intelligence across all 17 local government areas. The operatives, drawn across religious and ethnic lines, aim to strengthen community-based security.

Additionally, arrangements have been made with the Nigerian Air Force for aerial surveillance using helicopters during the Christmas period, particularly to ensure swift responses to distress calls in hard-to-reach communities.

Governor Mutfwang extended warm Christmas wishes to Christians worldwide, praying for a peaceful, joyful, and spiritually fulfilling celebration for all residents of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.