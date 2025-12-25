Christmas: Makinde urges Christians to uphold love, peace, collective security

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on Christians and all residents of the state to use the Christmas celebration as a renewed commitment to love, peaceful coexistence and collective responsibility for security, describing the season as a reminder of the values of humility and selflessness embodied in the birth of Jesus Christ.

The governor made the appeal in a Christmas goodwill message issued on Thursday, in which he congratulated Christians in Oyo State and across Nigeria on the celebration of the Yuletide, while encouraging them to live out the true essence of the season in their daily interactions.

Governor Makinde said Christmas symbolised love and sacrifice, stressing that the festival should inspire believers to extend goodwill to others and to live in peace with their neighbours in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

He also reminded residents that security remains a shared duty, urging them to remain alert and observant as they go about the festivities.

According to him, while the government continues to strengthen security across the state, citizens also have a vital role to play by promptly reporting suspicious activities.

The governor reiterated that the Oyo State Citizen Emergency Number, 615, remains operational, adding that the long-standing principle of “if you see something, say something” is still being enforced to ensure a quick response to emergencies.

He said: “This is to wish our Christian brethren and, indeed, all residents of Oyo State and Nigeria a Merry Christmas.”

“Christmas symbolises love, as demonstrated by the miraculous but humble birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. We must, therefore, live the message and the true essence of the season by showing love to one another and by living in peace.”

“I also want to use this opportunity to charge residents of the state to be vigilant and observant as they go about merrying. As a government, we have been up to the task in terms of securing the state, but there is still a role for residents to play.”

“This is why we always say that if you see something, say something, and your government will do something.”

“The Oyo State Citizen Emergency Number, 615, is active. Please call to report any emergency or suspicion of criminality, and our rapid response system will be activated to bring the situation under control. Once again, Merry Christmas!”

Governor Makinde assured the people of the state of his administration’s continued commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while urging residents to celebrate responsibly and sustain the spirit of love, unity and harmony beyond the Christmas season.

Vanguard News