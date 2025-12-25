Christmas: Kebbi Gov urges Christians to pray for peace in Nigeria

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

By Haruna Aliyu

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has extended warm felicitations to Nigerians as they celebrate Christmas and prepare to usher in the New Year.

The Governor described the yuletide season as a period of joy, reflection, fervent prayers, and the sharing of love and kindness among citizens, regardless of religious or ethnic differences.

He noted that the season also provides an opportunity for Nigerians to pray for divine intervention in the affairs of Kebbi State and the nation at large, expressing confidence that God remains firmly in control of Nigeria’s destiny.

Governor Idris emphasized that Nigeria’s multi-religious and multi-ethnic composition is a divine design intended to strengthen unity, peaceful coexistence, and national cohesion. He urged citizens to continue promoting tolerance and mutual understanding as pillars for sustainable development.

In a statement on Thursday signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yahya Sarki, the Governor called on Nigerians to remain hopeful, determined, and confident that the country will witness improved economic and social conditions in the near future. He stressed that this optimism is anchored on the collective efforts of all tiers of government to enhance the living standards of the people.

He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of his administration and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to steering Kebbi State and Nigeria towards greater heights, citing significant achievements recorded in infrastructural development, education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, and social empowerment within the past two years in the State.

Governor Idris also underscored the importance of unity and cooperation among Nigerians, describing them as critical ingredients for achieving economic recovery and national prosperity.

He further appealed to affluent citizens to extend support to the less privileged, noting that such acts of compassion would promote peace, harmony, and collective progress across Kebbi State and the country.

The Governor expressed appreciation to the people of Kebbi State for their continued love, cooperation, and unwavering support for his administration, assuring them of his resolve not to betray their trust.

Vanguard News