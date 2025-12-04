China backs Nigeria’s security, economic reforms in high-level meeting

L-R: Photograph of the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai (L), and the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar(R) during a meeting in Abuja. (NAN)

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yu Dunhai, has reaffirmed China’s support for Nigeria’s security efforts and ongoing economic reforms during a high-level meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar.

In a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Abuja on Wednesday, Yu said the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership had entered “the fast track,” driven by strong political trust and sustained collaboration.

He said the Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan reflected China’s commitment to expanding high-standard opening-up and sharing development opportunities globally, including with Nigeria.

Yu noted that both countries had consistently supported each other on issues touching their core interests, stressing that China would continue to assist Nigeria in combating terrorism and improving security.

The envoy added that China remains ready to work with Nigeria to implement zero-tariff treatment for Nigerian exports and to prepare for activities marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026, alongside the China-Africa Year of Cultural Exchanges.

“These efforts will further consolidate strategic mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and deliver greater benefits to the peoples of both nations,” Yu said.

Responding, Tuggar described China as Nigeria’s comprehensive strategic partner and reaffirmed the country’s adherence to the one-China principle.

He commended China’s support for Nigeria’s economic and social development and expressed readiness to strengthen alignment of development strategies, expand cooperation in manufacturing, trade and investment, and elevate bilateral relations. (NAN)