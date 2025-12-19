Chelsea’s Maresca dismisses Man City’s link speculation

Chelsea’s Italian head coach Enzo Maresca during the UEFA Champions League league phase day 6 football match between Atalanta Bergamo and Chelsea FC at Bergamo Stadium, in Bergamo, on December 9, 2025. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Chelsea head coach, Enzo Maresca, has played down reports linking him with a potential move to Manchester City, describing the claims as “100% speculation”.

Reports on Thursday suggested City had identified the Italian as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola should the Spaniard leave at the end of the season. Maresca previously worked at the Etihad Stadium as an Under-23 coach and later as Guardiola’s assistant before departing to take over at Leicester City in 2023.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Newcastle on Saturday, Maresca insisted the rumours had no impact on him and reaffirmed his commitment to the London club.

“I have a contract here until 2029, and my focus is only on Chelsea,” he said. “I’m very proud to be here. One week ago it was Juventus; now it’s Manchester City. I don’t pay attention because I know it’s not true.”

Asked directly whether he would remain at Chelsea next season, Maresca replied, “Absolutely, yes.”

The 44-year-old was appointed Chelsea manager in June 2024 on a long-term deal that includes an option for a further year.

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League and face Newcastle at St James’ Park in the early kick-off.

Maresca’s comments follow remarks he made after last weekend’s 2-0 win over Everton, when he said “many people” were responsible for his “worst 48 hours” since joining the club. Those comments fuelled speculation about internal tensions with the club’s ownership and sporting directors.

However, Maresca downplayed suggestions of a rift, saying discussions with senior figures continued as normal, though he had not revisited the Everton press conference comments.

The Chelsea boss also urged supporters to continue backing the team and revealed that forwards Liam Delap and Estevao Willian could return earlier than expected from injury, with a possible comeback against Aston Villa on 27 December.