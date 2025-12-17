Cheating isn’t dealbreaker for me – Daniel Etim’s wife

By Patrick Igwe

Toyosi Etim Effiong, wife of Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong, has offered a candid perspective on marriage that is already stirring conversations, particularly around the subject of infidelity.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Toke Makinwa Podcast, Toyosi made it clear that cheating, while serious, is not a personal dealbreaker for her.

“Cheating is not a dealbreaker for me; this is not encouraging cheating,” she said.

Rather than viewing infidelity as an automatic end to a marriage, she framed it as a challenge that should be confronted with faith, intention and emotional work.

She admitted to creating a prayer group specifically for women married to entertainers, a space where wives can intercede for their husbands amid the temptations that often come with fame.

“We would pray for our husbands in the media and entertainment industry, we must pray for them,” she said.

Beyond faith, Toyosi stressed that the survival of any marriage depends on everyday choices that highlight love, patience and honest communication as non-negotiables, noting that both partners must be willing to constantly learn and understand each other for the union to truly thrive.