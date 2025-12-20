Celebrities share their regrets, triumphs in 2025, aspirations in 2026

…How they intend to celebrate the holiday season

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

As 2025 winds down, Nigeria’s brightest stars are taking a moment to look back at the year that was unpacking the regrets and setbacks that shaped them, celebrating the small victories that kept them going, and mapping out bold aspirations for 2026. From the bustling streets of Warri to the creative hubs of Lagos and Abuja, these celebrities opened up about the lessons they learned, the obstacles they faced, and the dreams they’re nurturing for a brighter future. In this special feature, we hear heartfelt confessions from Patra Dear, Steph (the Calabar Chic), Lydia Usang, Joan Johnson, Etinosa, and more, each sharing how they plan to usher in the holiday season. Whether it’s family gatherings, generous giveaways, quiet reflection, or community outreach, they’re turning the festive period into a launchpad for the ambitious goals they have set for the coming year.

Join us as we dive into their stories of resilience, hope, and celebration, and discover how the stars are lighting up the season with purpose and gratitude.

Etinosa Idemudia breaks the fear barrier in 2025: ‘I’m finally happy with my body’

My biggest regret? Being terrified of enhancing my body for far too long. I finally went for the surgery, and I’m over the moon about it. I’m hopeful for a better Nigeria in 2026, where hard work truly pays off. This holiday season I’ll be with family and loved ones, spreading smiles through massive giveaways and charity. I’m also using the time to reflect and map out strategies for an even stronger year ahead.

Lydia Usang : ‘I turned my setbacks into strength in 2025’

2025 has been slow and tough, but it’s a blessing in disguise. I regret deciding to produce my own film in my own small way, and I’ve noticed a drastic change in my career when producers stopped calling me for jobs. I didn’t understand why until I asked around. People say, “You’re not a producer, so everyone assumes you’re big,” and that hurt. I was just trying to build, not competing with anyone. Investing what little I had in my personal growth shouldn’t have made people stop giving me work, but that new phase weighed me down. I cried, prayed, and I’m still praying. I know this is just a phase and the future will be brighter and pay off bigger. Every big producer today started where I am, so I’ll face my fears and let God support me.

As for the December groove, I won’t say it’s rosy now, but things can change in seconds—I just shot a film titled ‘REJAMI (A Broken Promise)’, which will air this December. I spent my savings, which is limiting my December celebrations, but friends and family have shown me love, and I’m grateful for that. God bless them all. In 2026, God willing, it will be great and more productive. I’ll secure more endorsement, acting, and production deals.

Joan Johnson: ‘Learnt gentle lessons in 2025’

If I could reflect on 2025, my “regrets” would be gentle lessons rather than mistakes.

Not slowing down enough: Wanting to help quickly sometimes means I miss the deeper emotions behind people’s words.

Doing more than listening: There are moments where simply being present matters more than offering solutions.

Underusing kindness as a tool: Facts and logic are powerful, but warmth and empathy quietly change lives.

Looking ahead to 2026, my hope is to be more emotionally intelligent, not just informative. I want to uplift more people, especially during moments of doubt, loss, or transition, and to help create clarity, courage, and calm in a noisy world.

Sapphire Adaobi: ‘No regrets, but celebrations, heading to Morocco for AFCON

I don’t have any regrets. 2025 was awesome and full of life changing events. I’m heading on a Christmas vacation with my family to Morocco and will also catch part of the AFCON. In 2026, I’m set to break new ground, achieve greater feats, and take my pageant and film businesses to the next level.

Calabar Chic : ‘I wish I’d started business earlier, plans empowering moves for 2026’

2025 has been a year of deep reflection, growth, and awakening for me. My only regret? Not embracing business beyond the creative space sooner. I’ve come to see that talent alone isn’t enough—structure, systems, and multiple income streams are just as vital. Every season teaches you exactly what you’re ready to learn.

This year gave me crystal clear clarity. I became more intentional about my life, my work, and my future. I reassessed my priorities and began laying foundations across media and production, real estate, art, agriculture, and now technology.

Looking ahead to 2026, my aspirations are bold and purposeful. I intend to expand my businesses, launch new ventures, tell more meaningful stories, and create platforms that empower others.

Christmas, for me, has always been about giving, sharing, and human connection. My greatest joy comes from what I can give-whether to friends, strangers on the street, or families who just need a little help to make the season easier. That’s the real magic of Christmas. I plan to spend the holiday quietly and meaningfully in my hometown, celebrating with children, the elderly, and the disadvantaged in our community.

Patra Bright: ‘I quit a six month corporate gig to chase my acting career’

My regret for 2025 was trying to halt my acting career for a company’s job because the offer was huge and enticing at the time. I thought I’d work for about six months and then return to acting, but it didn’t work out that way. I was there from January to February and felt invisible because I wasn’t on screen. I had to go back home, and by March, I was already filming again. I ended up quitting the job after just two months. I was the General Manager of a TV station—and I’ve been focusing solely on my acting career ever since.

In 2026, my aspiration is to make quality movies. I’ve already been featured in a Netflix film, and I pray this opens doors for more collaborations—not just in Africa but globally. It’s a big platform to showcase my talent, and, by God’s grace, I hope to be working internationally in 2026. This year has really strengthened me and taught me a lot. Most of all, I’ve learned to be stronger.