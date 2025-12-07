Catholic Church marks 140 years in Eastern Nigeria as Peter Obi salutes missionary legacy

Peter Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

ONITSHA – The Catholic Church at the weekend celebrated the 140th anniversary of Catholicism in Eastern Nigeria, drawing thousands of faithful to the Field of the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity in Onitsha. The milestone provided an opportunity to honor the early missionaries and reflect on the Church’s enduring impact on faith, education, and social development across the region.

The ceremony brought together nearly all bishops from dioceses within the Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province. The Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Michael Crotty, representing Pope Leo, presided over the Mass, during which several candidates were ordained deacons. Also in attendance were Francis Cardinal Arinze and his younger colleague, Cardinal Ebele Okpaleke, Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese.

Speaking after the Mass, former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Mr. Peter Obi, described the anniversary as a moment to “look back with gratitude and look forward with hope.” Obi praised early missionaries such as Rev. Fr. Joseph Lutz, Bishop Joseph Ignatius Shanahan, and Archbishop Charles Heerey for laying the spiritual and educational foundations of the Church. He emphasized that their sacrifices have sown seeds of faith that continue to flourish across generations.

Obi also commended successive leaders of the Onitsha Archdiocese – including Cardinal Francis Arinze, Archbishops Stephen Ezeanya, Albert Obiefuna, and the current Archbishop Valerian Okeke – for sustaining the Church’s vital contributions to education, healthcare, and social development. He highlighted the Catholic Church as the largest provider of social services in Nigeria after the government, noting the transformative impact of its schools and hospitals.

A product of Catholic education himself, Obi reflected on how the Church’s values of discipline, integrity, and service have guided his life. He extended his congratulations to Archbishop Okeke, the clergy, and the faithful of the Archdiocese, praying for continued blessings on their work.

Commenting on the celebration, Obi’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, lauded Archbishop Okeke’s leadership, describing it as visionary and results-driven. Obienyem noted that Archbishop Okeke’s organizational skill, eloquence, and deep knowledge in theology, philosophy, and history have consistently delivered outstanding outcomes in both ecclesiastical and social projects.

He specifically highlighted the establishment of Shanahan University at the Holy Family Village, Amansea, Awka, as an example of Archbishop Okeke’s foresight and capacity to execute large-scale initiatives that benefit society.

Obienyem concluded that the 140th anniversary celebration not only honors the missionary pioneers but also showcases the enduring legacy of leaders like Archbishop Okeke, whose dedication and vision continue to shape generations and inspire faith-driven action in both Church and community.