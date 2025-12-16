Cardoso reaffirms commitment to Nigeria’s economic stability

Cardoso

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s economic stability amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.

Cardoso made the pledge while engaging senior business leaders and institutional investors in Washington, D.C., during the U.S.–Nigeria Executive Business Roundtable on Monday, according to a statement issued by the CBN on Tuesday.

He underscored the pivotal role of the CBN in Nigeria’s reform agenda, reiterating the Bank’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, transparent markets and predictable policy frameworks.

Against the backdrop of heightened global volatility, the CBN governor stressed Nigeria’s adherence to rules-based economic management, noting that recent reforms in the foreign exchange market, the adoption of orthodox monetary policy, ongoing banking sector reforms, and payments system modernisation are central to stabilising the economy and fostering sustainable, private-sector-led growth.

The roundtable, convened by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.–Africa Business Center, focused on macroeconomic stabilisation, regulatory clarity and opportunities to scale bankable projects across priority sectors of the Nigerian economy. Participants noted that the discussions further reinforced growing commercial ties between Nigeria and the United States.

Commenting on the engagement, Ms. Kendra Gaither, President of the U.S.–Africa Business Center at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said investors are increasingly drawn to policy credibility and consistency.

“What investors are responding to today is clarity — clear rules, credible reforms and a seriousness of purpose,” she said. “Nigeria’s message is increasingly one of discipline and opportunity, and that matters in a global economy actively seeking stability and predictability.”