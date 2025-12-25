Car somersaults into stream under zone 7 bridge, Abuja

A grey Peugeot 206 on Wednesday plunged into a stream under the Zone 7 bridge, after the Wuye flyover, in a lone accident in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicle veered off the busy expressway, somersaulted several times and landed beneath the bridge, drawing the attention of motorists and pedestrians at about 12.51 p.m.

Eyewitnesses said the driver, identified as a soldier, was trapped briefly in the wreckage before passers-by and security personnel coordinated efforts to rescue him.

“It happened suddenly. The car lost control, flipped repeatedly and fell under the bridge. People quickly gathered to help the driver,” said Musa Abdullahi, an eyewitness.

Another eyewitness, Blessing Okorie, told NAN that “the rescue was swift. The driver was conscious when he was brought out, and an ambulance took him away within minutes.”

A commercial motorcyclist, Sadiq Lawal, said “some drivers stopped immediately. We helped to clear the area and assisted until security officers arrived at the scene.”

Similarly, a roadside trader, Aisha Mohammed, said “we heard a loud bang and saw the car below the bridge. Everyone was shocked, but help came quickly.”

NAN gathered that the injured driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while traffic flow on the expressway was briefly slowed as authorities managed the situation.

NAN also reports that some of the victim’s personal belongings, including his military gear and boots, were seen scattered around the scene of the accident.