Canada stops visa program, hints at new replacement in 2026

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is pausing some of its business immigration visa programs to pave the way for a new pilot for immigrant entrepreneurs.

On December 19, the department announced it will no longer accept applications for the optional work permit available to Start-Up Visa (SUV) applicants, except for those already in Canada applying to extend their current SUV work permit.

Effective December 31 at 11:59 pm, IRCC will also stop accepting new SUV applications. An exception applies to applicants who have already received a valid commitment from a designated organization in 2025 but haven’t yet applied. These applicants must submit their SUV applications by June 30, 2026.

IRCC will also continue the pause on applications through the Self-Employed Persons Program, which has been on hold since April 30, 2024.

The federal government said these changes are part of the “transition to a new, targeted pilot program for immigrant entrepreneurs.” Details about the new pilot are expected in 2026.

Canada’s SUV program faced criticism in 2025 over long processing times. A government tool launched earlier this year showed entrepreneurs could face a ten-year wait to become permanent residents through the SUV program.

The government noted that the measures announced are partly aimed at “help[ing] address the large inventory of applications for Canada’s business programs” and supporting the country’s Talent Attraction Strategy, as outlined in the latest Immigration Levels Plan.

Vanguard News