Burna Boy stuns fans with surprise appearance at Shallipopi’s Lagos concert

Grammy-winning Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy sent the crowd into a frenzy on Friday night after making an unannounced appearance during Shallipopi’s headline performance at the Iconiq Fest in Lagos.

The surprise moment unfolded at the Landmark Event Centre, where Burna Boy joined Shallipopi on stage during the closing segment of the rapper’s set.

Dressed casually, the global star instantly lifted the energy at the venue, turning the performance into what has since become the most talked-about moment of the festival’s three-day debut.

🤯 The WHOLESOME MOMENT shallipopi surprised the crowd with Burna boy 🐐



ODG really fvcks with Pluto presido fr.. from uk to France to Manchester to Lagos 🐐 https://t.co/kvh9ZE9AgP pic.twitter.com/ZLbJ2g77Ff — My Godfather! (@mygodfather0) December 21, 2025

The duo thrilled fans with a live rendition of “Laho II (Remix)”, after which Burna Boy went on to perform his hit single “Dem Dey.” At one point, Shallipopi hailed Burna Boy as “ODG, the highest,” a remark that drew thunderous cheers from the packed audience.

🚨Burna Boy made a Surprise Appearance at Shallipopis Lagos Headline show 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/ybrXDENgxx — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) December 21, 2025

Iconiq Fest ran from December 18 to 20, with Chike, BNXN and Shallipopi headlining across the three days. Other acts on the lineup included Famous Pluto and Zerry DL, as the festival carved out a strong place for itself in Lagos’ ever-growing “Detty December” calendar.

Organisers recorded a strong turnout throughout the event, with no major disruptions reported. Burna Boy’s unexpected appearance, however, stood out as the defining highlight, instantly dominating conversations on social media and among concertgoers.

In a December already filled with high-profile shows and musical comebacks, the unplanned collaboration served as a reminder that the most electric moments in live music are often the ones no one sees coming.