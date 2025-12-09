Burkina Faso detains Nigerian military aircraft over alleged airspace violation

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Burkina Faso authorities have grounded a Nigerian Air Force C-130 military aircraft after it allegedly entered the country’s airspace without clearance.

The incident, which occurred on Monday in Bobo-Dioulasso, has triggered renewed diplomatic concerns within the Sahel region.

According to Agence d’Information du Burkina, the aircraft was conveying 11 Nigerian military personnel — comprising two crew members and nine passengers — when it reportedly made an emergency landing.

Officials of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) disclosed that preliminary investigations indicated the aircraft lacked authorisation to fly through Burkina Faso’s airspace.

The authorities described the development as a violation of national sovereignty and expressed strong displeasure over the unauthorised incursion.

The regional bloc further announced that its air defence and anti-aircraft systems had been placed on high alert, warning that any future breaches would attract decisive military response.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Nigerian Air Force nor the Federal Government of Nigeria had issued an official statement on the incident.