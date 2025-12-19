Senator Peter Nwaoboshi is dead, Oborevwori mourns

Peter Nwaoboshi

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

Former Senator who represented Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi, is dead.

Details surrounding his death were yet to be made public as of the time of filing this report.

Reacting to the development, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former lawmaker, describing his death as a great loss to Delta State, the Anioma nation and Nigeria as a whole.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori said Senator Nwaoboshi was a proud son of Delta State and a courageous defender of the Anioma cause, whose contributions to nation-building would remain indelible.

The governor recalled the late senator’s impactful service at the National Assembly, where he served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, noting that his strong voice and advocacy for the development of the Niger Delta and Delta State distinguished him as a committed and passionate leader.

Oborevwori said Nwaoboshi’s political journey and rise to prominence were rooted in a rich political pedigree, selfless service and unwavering commitment to democratic ideals, which also saw him serve meritoriously as a two-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

According to the governor, the late lawmaker devoted his life to the service of his people, his party and the nation, leaving behind a legacy of courage, loyalty and dedication to public service.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of my dear friend, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi,” Oborevwori said.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Anioma nation, members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, and all those whose lives he touched.

“I pray that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”