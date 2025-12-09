Rivers State Governor Fubara defects to APC

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

After months of speculation, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor announced his defection while addressing stakeholders at a meeting held at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday evening.

Fubara’s move came barely 72 hours after 17 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, who were also elected on the platform of the PDP, resigned and joined the ruling party.

Addressing the gathering, Fubara said he had “good news” for the people of the state, adding that he met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday to brief him on developments in the state.

After praising President Tinubu for his support to Rivers State and for what he described as helping the state overcome its recent political crisis, Fubara told his supporters that it was “better for us to move from where we are to where it is better for Rivers State.”

Beaming with his signature smile, the governor expressed confidence that Rivers State has the population and political strength to take a decisive step into the APC.

It will be recalled that one of the issues Fubara was reportedly asked to agree to during the peace process brokered by President Tinubu between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, was a possible defection to the APC.

The defection did not come as a surprise to many political observers, especially as the governor did not publicly acknowledge the efforts of PDP governors who went to court over the federal government’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State between March 18 and September 18, and the subsequent suspension of the governor, his deputy and the 32-member House of Assembly.

Fubara’s defection now means that all six states in the South-South geopolitical zone are controlled by the APC, heightening public concern among some observers that Nigeria could be drifting towards a one-party system.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Robinson Ewor, had earlier told Vanguard that he would not defect with the governor.

“He has the right to choose where he wants to belong. But if he leaves the PDP today, I will not follow him anywhere,” Ewor said.