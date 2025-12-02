Board promotes 24,202 senior paramilitary officers

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has announced the promotion of 242,202 senior officers across the four paramilitary agencies.

The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the board, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday.

The minister, who was represented by the secretary to the board, Abdulmalik Jubril, said the promotion marked the second batch of the board’s senior officers promotion in 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the four paramilitary agencies under the board are the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Tunji-Ojo said that from the 24,202 promoted officers, NCoS recorded 11,426, NIS: 4,336, FFS:2,581, while 5,859 were elevated in NSCDC.

“The promotion was based on various parameters which included national spread, good records, ratification, performance and vacancy availability,” he said.

The minister stated that the promotion was aimed at boosting the morale of personnel to ensure proper service delivery in their prospective agencies.

He said that this was in accordance with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure the well being of serving personnel.

“In recent past promotion had been stagnant but this administration is dedicated to enhancing the well being of personnel to tackle insecurity bedeviling the country.

“Among the several incentives brought to the ministry, this is particularly worthy of note,” the minister said.