Bloody Yuletide: 5 dead, many missing in suspected herders attack on Benue community 

picture used as illustration

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—No fewer than five people were feared dead following a fresh attack by suspected armed herders on Ortese community along the Igyungu Aze-Yogbo road in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The attack also left several residents injured, while many others were reportedly abducted and taken to undisclosed locations by the assailants. Local sources indicated that the death toll could rise, as numerous residents are still missing, with youths in the area conducting search operations in nearby bushes.

Among the bodies recovered so far are Solo Uchi from Tse Hagher, killed on his farm; Iorlaha from Orogbo; and Tersoo Uker from Tse Uker, all communities within Guma LGA. A community member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “What we have seen so far is frightening. They attacked us on Tuesday, just two days after the Daudu attack where two people were killed. So far five bodies have been recovered, but we believe more may still be found as several people remain unaccounted for.”

Tersoo Uker, one of the victims, was reportedly an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) who had gone to Tse Avule, behind the IDP camp at Igyungu Aze, to gather grass for roofing a hut outside the camp due to congestion.

Residents said the attackers blocked the Ortese-Yogbo road, ambushing victims both on the highway and in surrounding bushes as people attempted to flee. “They blocked the road completely and started shooting. Some people were killed on the spot, while others ran into the bushes where they were pursued,” a youth leader alleged.

Several other residents were reportedly captured alive and forcibly taken away, raising fears over their safety and whereabouts. The attack has thrown the Ortese community into panic, with many residents fleeing their homes as insecurity worsens.

Local sources said the discovery of additional bodies in nearby bushes has intensified fear among residents. “Our people are no longer safe here. Families are running away because we do not know when the attackers will return,” one lamented.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, could not be reached for comment.