Bill to reduce extreme poverty scales second reading in Senate

Senate

A Bill for an Act to establish the Social Welfare Service to reduce extreme poverty among the vulnerable and implement a social protection system and measures in Nigeria has scaled second reading in the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the lead debate on the bill’s general principles by the sponsor, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia).

Leading the debate, Kalu said the bill sought to confront one of the most serious national challenges: extreme poverty.

“In spite of the various interventions over the years, millions of Nigerians still lack access to basic necessities.

“What is missing is a centralised, coordinated, and data-driven institution to manage social welfare programs. This bill provides exactly that.

“It proposes the establishment of social welfare service as a department under the ministry responsible for humanitarian affairs with branches in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“To ensure that social protection programmes reach every community—beyond the typical top-down approach”.

He noted that the service would design and manage crucial welfare programmes, including food and cash transfers, education stipends, financial aid, and housing subsidies for marginal farmers, among others.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over plenary, thereafter, referred the bill to the Committee on Establishment and Public Services for further legislative action and report back within four weeks. (NAN).

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