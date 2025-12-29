Beyoncé becomes billionaire— Forbes

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Legendary singer Beyoncé is now a billionaire — making her the fifth musician to reach the remarkable milestone, according to Forbes.

The 44-year-old American, who holds the record for the most Grammy Awards ever won in a lifetime by an individual artiste, with 35 awards, joins Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen and her husband, Jay Z, as musicians in the billionaire club.

According to Forbes, Beyoncé has experienced remarkable success in her career in recent years. Her Renaissance World Tour in 2023 grossed nearly $600 million. In 2024, she released the country album “Cowboy Carter,” which went on to anchor the world’s highest-grossing concert tour of 2025.

“For almost any other musical artiste, The Renaissance World Tour would be a career peak. The three-hour, career-spanning journey through Beyoncé’s discography was one of the concert sensations of 2023, grossing nearly $600 million and cementing her place, alongside Taylor Swift, as one of the biggest pop culture icons in the world,” the famed business magazine wrote.

“But the 44-year-old pop supernova reinvented herself again in 2024, releasing a country album, Cowboy Carter, that would generate new commercial opportunities, a Christmas NFL halftime performance and the world’s highest-grossing concert tour of 2025, ultimately earning Queen Bey another title of distinction—billionaire.

“She now joins an elite group of celebrities who have recently crossed the three-comma threshold—of the 22 billionaire entertainers Forbes has identified, nearly half were added in the last three years—and she becomes just the fifth musician, joining her husband, Jay-Z, as well as Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.”

The business publication adds, “In total, the Cowboy Carter Tour grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales, per Pollstar, and another $50 million in merchandise sold at the shows, according to Forbes estimates. And because Parkwood produced it all, Beyoncé was able to secure higher profit margins. Combining what she made touring with earnings from her music catalog and sponsorship deals this year, Forbes estimates she brought in $148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third-highest paid musician in the world.”

Parkwood, Beyoncé’s entertainment company, which she founded in 2008, “manages her career and produces all of her music, documentaries and concerts, fronting most of the production costs to capture more of the back-end economics.”

Forbes further confirmed on Monday that Beyoncé has earned other major sources of income as a solo artiste, including an estimated $60 million from Netflix for the 2019 documentary “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.”

She reportedly earned another $50 million for her halftime performance during Netflix’s first Christmas Day NFL game in 2024. The previous year, she produced a concert film of her Renaissance World Tour and distributed it directly through AMC, earning nearly half of the film’s $44 million global box office gross. These amazing feats have earned her a title of distinction as a billionaire—a hallmark of a legendary career.