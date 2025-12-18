Behind The Scenes, The Herd, other must-watch Nollywood films 2025

As the year comes to an end, Nollywood is set to grip audiences with the most anticipated films that assure entertainment, everyday life events and laughter.

December 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for Nollywood fans as producers and directors have swamped social media with trailers setting the mood for the season.

Last year’s unparalleled ‘Everybody loves Jenifa’ which earned over 1.8 billion views, highlights how Nollywood has beamed as a cultural and entertainment powerhouse, captivating audiences with its unique storytelling.

This year’s striking Nollywood movies mingle culture and creativity. Whether you are into romance, suspense or action, the movie industry showcases its evolving dominance on all streaming platforms.

1. The Herd.

The movie exposes the psychological and emotional trauma that banditry unleashes across the states.

This all-star movie will make you think, engage, talk, and consider the happenings within society.

Directed by Daniel Effiong, the movie features a star-studded cast including Kunle Remi, Mercy Aigbe, Patrick Doyle and Linda Ejiofor.

2. Behind The Scenes

Funke Akindele’s blockbuster movies offer just enough to keep her fans glued to their screens.

The story follows Aderonke, a mother of two and a successful real estate mogul, loved for her generosity. Everyone around her grows to expect her kindness.

However, the movie takes a turn as she neglects herself in the process. Directed by Funke Akindele herself, the sequel features cast members like Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo and Destiny Etiko.

3. A Very Dirty December

Ini Edo serves up a funny Christmas movie about a big family gathering where everyone comes together to celebrate, but old secrets come out and surprising things happen.

With a storyline featuring characters like Eucharia Anunobi, Femi Branch, Ik Ogbonna, Nancy Isime and Wunmi Toriola, the film which started as a family holiday, turns into chaos and laughter.

4. This is Not A Nollywood Movie

This story showcases the real struggles of every individual in the film industry. Written and directed by Wale Ojo, the movie features cast members like Hanks Anuku and Bimbo Akintola.

5. Oversabi Aunty

This Toyin Abraham’s debut showcases how Toun, a righteous church usher obsessed with fixing others, turns family life into a battlefield.

Her impulsiveness speaks at a catastrophic wedding introduction, forcing her to confront the chaos she created.

The cast includes ace actors like Ngozi Ezeonu, Queen Nwokoye, Jemena Osunde, Mike Ezuruonye, Toyin Afolayan, Emeka Okoye and Femi Adebayo.

The comedy drama is a masterpiece about faith; however, filled with family tension, humour, drama, everyday life situations, and the fine line between devotion and delusion.

With this lineup, whatever holiday cheer you are seeking, this compiled list is a must-watch for every taste.

Don’t know what kind of holiday fun you’re in the mood for? This guide has something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, Chin-Chin, settle in and dive into some of Nollywood’s best. (NAN)