Bayern hope Kane extends contract beyond 2027

Kane

By Emmanuel Okogba

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has confirmed that Harry Kane has a release clause valid until the end of January but insists the club expects the striker to remain until at least 2027.

Kane, since joining the Bavarians in 2023, has been in fantastic form, lighting up the Bundesliga, and leading the side to their 33rd league title.

“Kane has a release clause until the end of January. We assume that he will definitely fulfill his contract until 2027,” Hoeneß told BILD.

He added that both the club and the player are open to extending the deal beyond its current terms.

“If it were up to us – and I’ve heard he wants it too – he will extend. His family feels comfortable,” Hoeneß said.

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur and has quickly become central to the club’s long-term project.