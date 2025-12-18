Barcelona face potential El Clasico in Women’s Champions League

Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder #24 Esmee Brugts (L), Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder #11 Alexia Putellas (C) and Barcelona’s Spanish defender #02 Irene Paredes celebrate following the victory at the end of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group-stage football match between Paris FC and FC Barcelona at the Stade Jean-Bouin, in Paris, on december 17, 2025. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Barcelona could face a Women’s Champions League quarter-final with fierce rivals Real Madrid, while Chelsea could meet holders Arsenal after the knockout stage draw for the tournament was made on Thursday.

Barca and English champions Chelsea finished in the top four in the league phase and qualified directly for the quarter-finals, alongside Bayern Munich and record eight-time winners Lyon.

To set up the mouthwatering encounters, Real Madrid must first beat Paris FC in the knockout play-offs, while Arsenal face a rematch with Belgians OH Leuven, who they beat 3-0 in the final league phase matchday on Wednesday.

In the other knockout ties, Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid with the victors set to meet Bayern Munich, and Wolfsburg take on Juventus for the right to play Lyon in the last eight.

The two-legged knockouts will take place between February 11-19, with the quarter-finals scheduled for March 24 to April 2.

Draw:

Knockout play-offs:

Real Madrid (ESP) v Paris FC (FRA)

Manchester United (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Juventus (ITA) v Wolfsburg (GER)

Arsenal (ENG) v OH Leuven (BEL)

Quarter-finals:

Real Madrid or Paris FC v Barcelona (ESP)

Manchester United ou Atletico v Bayern Munich (GER)

Juventus or Wolfsburg v Lyon (FRA)

Arsenal or OH Leuven v Chelsea (ENG)

Semi-finals:

Real Madrid or Paris FC or Barcelona v Manchester Utd or Atletico or Bayern

Juventus or Wolfsburg or Lyon v Arsenal or OH Leuven or Chelsea