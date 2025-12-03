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December 3, 2025

Barca’s Olmo out for month after shoulder disclocation

Barca’s Olmo out for month after shoulder disclocation

Olmo

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo faces a month on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder, the club said Wednesday.

“Olmo suffered a dislocation in his left shoulder during yesterday’s match against Atletico Madrid,” said Barca in a statement.

“Following the tests carried out, a conservative treatment has been chosen. The approximate recovery time is one month.”

Spain international Olmo suffered the injury falling as he scored in the 3-1 La Liga win over Atletico on Tuesday which took Barca four points clear at the top of the table.

The 27-year-old has suffered various injury problems since joining the Catalan giants in 2024 from RB Leipzig.

Olmo joins Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the sidelines, ahead of a key Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt next week.

AFP

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