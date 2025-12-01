Bandits abduct nursing mother, 10 others in Kano

File image of bandits

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Residents of Tsamiya village in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State have over the weekend come under attack again as bandits abducted 11 persons, including a nursing mother.

The Chairman of the Faruruwa community and environs security committee in Shanono LGA, Yahaya Bagobiri, who confirmed the development, said the bandits in their numbers stormed the village on Sunday evening and whisked away the persons.

Bagobiri complained bitterly about the failure of the security personnel to foil the bandit’s attack despite the fact that villagers got wind of the movement of the bandits into the area and notified the personnel.

According to him, “Since about 7pm on Sunday evening, we got wind about the movement of the bandits into the community. We got information that they were spotted in Kogari, that they were moving closer, and we notified the security agencies, but they didn’t act because they were not given any order.

“The bandits abducted 11 persons, including a nursing mother. The 10 others abducted included three married men, while the seven others were youths,” Bagobiri said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, CSP Abdullahi Haruna, could not be reached, as the number was switched off at the time of filing this report.

Recall that the attack is coming barely hours after bandits invaded Yankamaye village in the Tsanyanwa Local Government Area of Kano State, where they killed a woman and abducted three other women.