Bakassi deep seaport will boost trade, create jobs – FG

By Folarin Kehinde, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the Bakassi Deep Seaport project will significantly boost livelihoods, create thousands of jobs and expand economic opportunities across Nigeria.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, stated this in Abuja during the presentation of the Certificate of Compliance for the Bakassi Deep Seaport to the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, during a visit by the governor to the minister’s office in Abuja.

Oyetola described the deep seaport as a strategic national economic asset that aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in driving growth within the marine and blue economy and improving Nigeria’s competitiveness in global trade and logistics.

“This project has the capacity to significantly boost livelihoods, create jobs and expand economic opportunities, not only for Cross River State but for Nigeria as a whole,” the minister said.

He assured that the Federal Government would continue to support Cross River State to ensure the successful delivery of the port, noting that sustained collaboration with the state government and private sector investors would be critical to unlocking the project’s full economic potential.

The minister also commended Governor Otu for the commitment and speed with which the state government has driven the project, adding that the Bakassi Deep Seaport would complement existing ports and help decongest Nigeria’s maritime corridors.

The presentation of the certificate followed the recent approval of the project by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, a development widely seen as a major boost to investor confidence in Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure.

Receiving the certificate, Governor Otu described the moment as historic, saying it marked a key milestone in Cross River State’s drive to harness the economic benefits of the marine and blue economy.

He noted that the state is strategically positioned to play a leading role in Nigeria’s maritime development, stressing that the deep seaport would enhance trade connectivity, stimulate industrial activities and promote inclusive economic growth.

“Receiving this certificate brings balance and momentum to our pursuit. With the professionalism and commitment of the ministry and private sector players, we are firmly on track with the deep seaport project,” Otu said.

He also praised President Tinubu for establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and appointing Dr Oyetola as minister, describing both moves as timely interventions to drive growth in the sector.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, Mr Jobson Ewalefoh, said the Bakassi Deep Seaport would be a game-changer for Nigeria’s maritime and logistics ecosystem.

According to him, the port would serve as a new maritime gateway for the North-Central and North-East regions, while positioning Nigeria as a major logistics hub for West and Central Africa, with far-reaching implications for trade expansion, revenue generation and economic diversification.

Vanguard News