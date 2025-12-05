Baby delivered by mentally-challenged mother safe, healthy – Osun govt

Commends WBFA over swift intervention

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun. State Government has disclosed that a baby delivered by a mentally-challenged mother in Modakeke area of the State is safe and healthy under government facilities.

This is as a Non-Governmental Organisation, focused on maternal, newborn, and child health, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, WBFA, commended the State Government with the manner it treated the child issue.

The group, during a visit to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Mrs. Abimbola Babatunde, on Monday disclosed the group was interested in the well-being of the baby delivered by the mother on October 21 this year.

The group’s National Programmes Lead, Mr Kehinde Akinsola, commended the personnel of the Primary Healthcare at Itaasin for promptly attending to the mother and taking her delivery safely.

“Being an organization dedicated to promoting social protection for women, children, and communities across Nigeria. WBFA ensures that families have the knowledge, skills, and support needed to live healthier and safer lives.

“Our midwife who delivers our Mamacare 360 classes in the healthcare facility informed us about the development and we had to quickly step in to ensure that the newborn is protected and taken care of.

“That was why we notified the top government officials and wrote to the appropriate offices, and we’re glad that they heed our call to ensure the baby is in safe hands, especially because some people were already coming forward with the aim to claim the child without any legitimate backing.

“We appreciate the role played by the Ministry, the Primary Healthcare Board, the healthcare workers at PHC Itasin, and the Ogunsua of Modakeke, His Royal Majesty Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola for also intervening at a time,” he said.

Responding, Mrs. Abimbola Babatunde commended WBFA for the role the NGO played in notifying the appropriate authority and also monitoring the situation.

She noted that the child is now safe at an undisclosed child care home and is being given the appropriate care needed.

The foundation as part of efforts to motivate health workers, also presented Certificate of Commendation to the healthcare workers who aided in the care and wellbeing of the baby at the Itaasin PHC. It also presented baby items to the ministry as part of its donations towards the care of the baby.