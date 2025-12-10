Atiku condemns Lamurde violence, calls for urgent action and justice

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

LAMDURE, Adamawa — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep concern over the violent clashes between the Bachama and Tsobo communities in Lamurde, Adamawa State, describing the bloodshed and destruction as “unacceptable” and urging immediate government intervention.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Atiku stressed that both the Federal and State Governments have a “solemn duty to act decisively” to halt the escalating violence, protect human lives, and restore peace to the affected communities.

The former vice president highlighted reports alleging that women protesters were shot and killed by soldiers of the 23rd Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Yola. While the Army has reportedly denied involvement, Atiku emphasized that the conflicting accounts must be investigated thoroughly, transparently, and independently.

“Whoever is responsible for these killings, civilian or military, must be held fully accountable under the law,” he said. “At a time when the world is rallying to end gender-based violence, the brutal killing of women, or any citizen, in cold blood cannot be tolerated or excused.”

Atiku extended his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for solace for all affected. “My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones, and to all who have been scarred by this senseless violence. May God comfort them in this dark hour,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his solidarity with the Hama Bachama, His Royal Majesty Dr. Daniel Isma’ila Shaga, and the entire Bachama Kingdom. Atiku called on the warring communities to “pull back from the brink and choose peace,” stressing that dialogue, mutual respect, and unity remain the only path to lasting resolution.

The appeal underscores the urgent need for calm and decisive action in Lamurde as authorities investigate the tragic events and seek justice for victims.