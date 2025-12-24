ASUU, FG agree on 2009 renegotiated agreement

By Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government on Wednesday finalised discussions on the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, with the understanding that the new deal will become effective next January.

The agreement is centred on the welfare of the university lecturers and the funding of public universities.

When contacted, the Chairman of the University of Lagos, UNILAG Branch of ASUU, Prof. Idou Keinde, confirmed the development in a telephone chat, but said he was yet to get the details.

“Yes, I can say that an agreement has been reached but I don’t have the details yet,” he said.

However, a statement shared by ASUU on its official Facebook page revealed that the agreement is scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026, and will be reviewed every three years.

ASUU announced that the new agreement was reached on December 23, 2025, following extensive negotiations between both parties.

“After years of delays, negotiations, and struggles, ASUU has officially reached a new agreement with the Federal Government on December 23, 2025, concluding the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN–ASUU Agreement,” ASUU said.

Under the agreement, academic staff in Nigerian public universities will receive a 40 per cent salary increase, while pension benefits have been significantly improved.

Professors are to earn pension equivalent to their annual salary upon retirement at the age of 70.

The agreement also introduces a new university funding model with dedicated allocations for research, libraries, laboratories, equipment and staff development.

In addition, a National Research Council is proposed to fund research activities with at least one per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.

Other provisions include stronger university autonomy and academic freedom, the election of academic leaders such as Deans and Provosts, with eligibility restricted to professors, and a commitment that no individual will be victimised for participating in past industrial actions.