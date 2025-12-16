ASUP demands reforms to rescue Nigeria’s polytechnic sector

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, has demanded sweeping reforms to rescue Nigeria’s polytechnic sector from funding shortfalls, salary arrears, and policy threats.

The Polytechnics academic union has also elected a new national leadership team to supervise the affairs of the Union.

In a communique issued at the end of its 18th National Delegates Conference, NDC, jointly hosted by Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, and Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, delegates raised the alarm over national insecurity ravaging educational institutions, skyrocketing living costs, and economic hardship, urging the Federal Government to bolster security intelligence and roll out relief measures.

The event’s theme, “Migrating from Trade Unionism to Management: Harnessing the Benefits in Role Changes for the Next Phase of the Struggle,” featured the 3rd Mallam Mohammed Ali Kabir Memorial Lecture by Dr Clement Chirman, Rector of Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi.

ASUP demanded immediate release of funds for the second NEEDS Assessment round, settlement of CONTISS 15 migration arrears for lower-cadre staff, and presidential assent to the bill ending the HND/BSc dichotomy.

Other key calls included concluding the 2010 ASUP/FGN agreement renegotiation, clearing promotion arrears and salary shortfalls (especially by state governments), immediate approval of revised Schemes of Service, and rejection of outsourcing quality assurance to private vendors.

ASUP condemned polytechnic-to-university conversions, demanded a “dual mandate” for degree programs within polytechnics, and pushed for passage of the Dual Mandate Bill, National Commission for Polytechnics Bill, and domestication of the 2019 Polytechnic Act.

The conference also rejected NBTE’s bid to centralise HND admissions, hailed the reversal of union suppressions at institutions like Federal Polytechnic Nekede and Bida, and stressed strict adherence to laws in appointing principal officers amid past governing council delays.

In a landmark leadership transition, delegates re-elected Shammah Sunday Kpanja as President, alongside Zubairu Usman Bashar (Vice President), Lawani F. Jimoh (Secretary General), and others, including zone coordinators.

The new Council of National Officers will steer ASUP’s push for staff welfare and a “vibrant, modern, and globally competitive” polytechnic system.

ASUP praised host institutions for their hospitality and reaffirmed its commitment to industrial harmony. The communiqué was issued by outgoing National Publicity Secretary Itoro E. Ekanemesang.

Vanguard News