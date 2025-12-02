Assessing the relevance of traditional rulers, by Eric Teniola

With the death of Dr. Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo (14 April 1935 – 6 April 2025) and that of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona (10 May 1934 – 13 July 2025), Ogbagba Agbotewole II, the final chapter of emergency rule in Western Nigeria of 1962 has been closed. Historians will have to draw the final curtain on that tragic event. Incidentally, both men died during the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday March 20, 2025 in Rivers State.

Dr. Olunloyo and the Awujale served as Commissioners/Ministers during the emergency rule in Western Nigeria under the administration of Dr. Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi (17th of August 1916- 11 April 2012). He served as administrator of Western Region from 29 June 1962 – December 1962.

The emergency rule in Western Nigeria was effected on May 29, 1962, when the then Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (December 1912 – 15 January 1966), tabled a motion in the House of Representatives in Lagos. The motion was passed by 232 to 44.

Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa(December 1912- 15 January 1966) exercised his new prerogative to appoint his doctor friend, Senator Chief Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi, the Minister of Health who still belonged to no party, as administrator. Stanley Wey and others would have rather that for appearances’ sake the administrator had not been so obviously a personal friend of the PM, but they held their peace. Dr. Majekodunmi had in fact proposed the then Chief Justice of the Federation, Sir Adetokunbo Adegboyega Ademola (1 February 1906 – 29 January 1993), but for Sir Tafawa Balewa had commented that this would permanently compromise his judicial position, and on the spur of the moment responded: “What about you?” The doctor, still determined to see to the opening of the Lagos State Medical College, agreed provided that, to universal inconvenience, he retained his full federal portfolio.

On resumption as Administrator, Dr. Majekodunmi appointed Dr. Olunloyo and the Awujale, as Commissioners/Ministers. He also appointed Captain Murtala Ramat Mohammed (8 November 1938- 13 February 1976), who had just returned from military operations in the Congo, as his ADC. He later became Nigeria’s Head of State between July 27, 1975 and February 13, 1976.

They were appointed along with others on June 4, 1962.

Others appointed as Commissioners/Ministers were Chief S. O. Adedeji—Chieftaincy Affairs; Mr. V. Owolabi Esan—Finance; Mr. A.M. Laosebikan—Home Affairs; Mr. Abdul Yesufu Eke—Information; Mr W.G. Egbe—Justice; Mr. Olajide Esan—Labour; Chief J.O. Fagbemi—Lands and Housing; Chief E. A. Adeyemo—Local Government; Mr. B.O. Mark Uzorka-Midwest Affairs; Mr. J. Oyegoke-Office of Administrator; S.L. Edu-Health and Social Welfare and Dr. Adegbite-Trade and Industry.

Also sworn-in as Commissioner/Minister was Chief Thompson Adogbeji Salubi (1906-1982), the Akaborode of Urhobo land in the present Delta State. Chief Salubi led the Urhobo Progressive Union for 20 years. He was appointed Commissioner/Minister for Education.

He also appointed Adeniyi Williams (1907-1999), an engineer and the Gboyegun of Oye-Ekiti as Commissioner/Minister for Works and Transport. Mr Adeniyi Williams was the son of Mr. Phillips Williams, a foremost nationalist, whose contemporaries included Herbert Macaulay. His classmates at the Cambridge included Justice Adetokunbo Ademola and Sir Francis Akanu Ibiam (29 November 1906 – 1 July 1995), who later became Governor of the Eastern Nigeria. He was also the father of Chief Olufemi Adeniyi Williams (86), a Lagos socialite and former Managing Director of OBM, a foremost advertising agency, who later became Chairman of Island Club, Lagos.

Dr. Majekodunmi also swore in Prince Daniel Adeleke Ademiluyi (10 September, 1913-20 September, 1985) as Commissioner/Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Prince Ademiluyi was the son of revered Ooni of Ife, Ajagun Lawarikan, who ascended the throne in 1910. He was an aristocrat from Ile-Ife, the cradle.

To be concluded

•Teniola, a former director at the Presidency, wrote from Lagos.