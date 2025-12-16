Assessing the relevance of traditional rulers (3), by Eric Teniola   

From last week continues the narrative on the emergence of Dr Moses Majekodunmi as administrator of Western Nigeria following the declaration of emergency rule. It also highlights the emergence and various roles played by Oba Akinyele, Oba Akenzua and Oba Aderele.

This came to a head when Alhaji Chief Dauda Soroye Adegbenro (1909-1975), the Balogun of Owu and the Ekerin of Egbaland, Chief Awolowo’s supporter, was appointed premier by Governor Sir Adesoji Aderemi, the Ooni of Ife. Disorder broke out in the House of Assembly as the new Premier was presenting his government for vote of confidence and following the subsequent outbreak of violence both among their supporters outside, the Region was placed under a state of emergency. The government was suspended and as sole Administrator of the West was appointed in the person of Dr. Moses A. Majekodunmi.

Throughout the entire political crisis Oba Akinyele remained aloof, placing himself at the disposal of any peace initiative for which Ibadan was a venue on several occasions. He ruled for only ten years but left a big reputation behind when he died in May 1965.

Oba Uku Akpolokpolo Omo n’Oba n’Edo (1889-1978) Akenzua II was born as Edokparhogbuyunmun at Benin in 1899; his father was Oba Eweka II who ruled Benin from 1914 until 1933, and his grandfather the great Oba Ovonramwen who was the last independent King of Benin. He studied at Benin Government School between 1907 and 1915 and later at King’s College, Lagos, from 1918 to 1921. On leaving school, he became employed as a transport clerk in the Benin Native Authority on a wage of N6 per month.

His training for the future office of Oba began when he became confidential Secretary to his father, Eweka II, whose death in 1933 introduced Akenzua II to the rigour of office. Before then, in 1925, he worked under the supervision of the late Alake of Egbaland, Oba Ladapo Ademola II (1872–1962). Following this, he was appointed to head the Ekaidolor District, the present Iyekuselu; he was in this office when his father died. In the same year Prince Okoro was installed Oba of Benin with the title of Akenzua II.

Between 1946 and 1966, the formative years of the new political system in the country, the Oba was a member of the Legislative Council of Nigeria, member of the Western House of Assembly, a member of the Western House of Chiefs and a Cabinet Minister.

Oba Akenzua was instrumental in the creation of the Midwest Region; it was his view that the two provinces of Benin and Delta in the Western Region could constitute the Bendel State by which the Midwest later became known. In October 1953, he formed the Benin-Delta People’s Party to campaign for the Unification of the two provinces. With the creation of the region, he became the first President of the Midwest House of Chiefs in 1964. His contributions to the politics and policies that shaped the content of Nigerian formative politics were rewarded by awards and honours bestowed on him: he was decorated with the insignia of the Commander of the Republic of Nigeria and was made a Justice of Peace. From 1966 to 1972 he served as the Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

As the Oba of Benin, Akenzua II was the custodian of the rich Bini tradition and culture whose study and promotion he personally encouraged; it was to this end he volunteered whatever bronze or ivory carvings under his jurisdiction for the success of the Black Arts and Culture Festival, FESTAC, that was held in the Nigeria capital in 1977. He died in the late 1978 and was succeeded by Solomon Igbinoghodua Aisiokuoba who became Oba Erediauwa I of Benin in 1979.

Oba Rufus Adesokeji Aderele (Tewogboye II), son of Oba Tewogboye 1 ascended the throne as the Osemawe of Ondo, after the dethronement Oba Fidipote II. He was an educated Oba, adequately experienced in the system of governance and reigned from 1942-1974. He was the father Prince Ademola Olugbade Aderele; who served Nigeria as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on various missions, including representing the Nigerian Government as its first Nigerian High Commissioner to Thailand.

To be concluded

•Teniola, a former director at the Presidency, wrote from Lagos.