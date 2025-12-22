Army Chief orders troops in Kwara, Edo, Kogi to intensify offensive against criminals

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has directed troops deployed across Kwara, Edo, and Kogi states to intensify offensive operations aimed at decisively flushing out kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu issued the directive on Monday, 22 December 2025, while addressing officers and soldiers at Odugbo Barracks, Ibadan, during his maiden operational visit to the 2 Division Area of Responsibility.

“Go after the kidnappers and other miscreants wherever they are, whether in the bushes, forests, or their hideouts, and ensure these criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum,” he charged.

Col. Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, quoted the COAS praising the troops for their resilience, professionalism, and operational effectiveness in confronting banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities across the region.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu also reaffirmed his commitment to improving soldiers’ welfare, revealing that approvals had been granted for the renovation of existing barracks accommodation and the construction of new residential facilities.

He emphasized that troop morale is critical to operational success and urged personnel to maintain existing facilities to ensure a conducive living and operational environment.

“Your welfare remains a top priority of my command philosophy,” the Army Chief added.