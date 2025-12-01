Arewa groups in Ogun endorse Tinubu for 2027

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Two major Arewa associations in Ogun State; the Arewa Business and Trade Association (ABTAOS) and the Arewa Community APC Group (ACAGO) have formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027.

The groups also called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to contest the Ogun East Senatorial seat in the next general election.

The declarations were made during a gathering in Ogere-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area, where members of the Arewa community expressed what they described as their “collective gratitude” and “unwavering confidence” in the leadership of both President Tinubu and Governor Abiodun.

Speaking on behalf of the organisations, Chairman of the Arewa Community Action Group, Alhaji Sha’abu Ghanga, said the Arewa community in Ogun State remained committed to the “peace, progress and prosperity” of the state.

He described the event as a formal reaffirmation of their trust in leaders they considered to have demonstrated “integrity, inclusivity and performance.”

Ghanga commended the governor for what he called an inclusive style of governance, noting the appointment of two Arewa community members to key government positions.

According to him, the appointments signaled the administration’s commitment to diversity, meritocracy and deeper engagement with all ethnic groups in the state.

He also highlighted ongoing developmental projects under the administration’s ISEYA agenda, listing the construction of more than 700 kilometres of roads, the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, and the renovation of classrooms across the state.

Another speaker, Sheriff Alkasim Idris, urged members of the Arewa community to appreciate both leaders for what he described as their efforts to improve governance and development. Ghanga further announced that Governor Abiodun had been given a “mandate” by the groups to seek the Ogun East Senate seat. This appeal was echoed by other Arewa leaders, including a special assistant to the governor who coordinated the event.

The groups also revealed plans for a “One Million-Man March” under the banner “Project PBAT 2027 Endorsement,” aimed at mobilising support ahead of the elections. Comrade Mahmud Alhassan Zamfara encouraged community members to collect their voter cards in preparation for the polls.

The endorsements were formally documented, with Alhaji Mohammodu Goni Bura presenting letters of support to a representative of the governor. Special recognition was also given to Alhaji Sa’adu Yusuf Dundare Gulma, Chairman of the Arewa Community APC in Lagos State and Coordinator for the 17 Southern States, who expressed gratitude to both the president and the governor.

Chairman of Ikenne Local Government, Jamiu Asimiyu, noted that the Arewa community was the first group in the state to publicly endorse President Tinubu for 2027 and to urge Governor Abiodun to run for Senate. He pledged continued collaboration between the local government and the Arewa community, describing them as a trusted and influential bloc within the state.