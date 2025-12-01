Aregbesola’s ally, Adeoti withdraws from caucus, politics

Aregbesola

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As political parties prepared for governorship primary elections in Osun State, a close ally of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti has withdrawn from all activities of Aregbesola’s tendency, known as Omoluabi Progressives.

The Omoluabi Progressives was formed after the dissolution of The Osun Progressives, TOP, which was used by the immediate past Minister of Interior to advance his supporters interest.

However, almost three years after it formulation, Adeoti, a former Secretary to the State Government, who was also said to be eyeing the ticket of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, which the group joined after leaving the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Few weeks to the ADC’s primary, Adeoti announced his withdrawal from the group, citing pressure from family members and need to take a rest from political activities.

Adeoti, in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the group Chairman, dated November 30, 2025, said the decision to quit the group, which he co-founded, was not an easy one.

The letter obtained by Vanguard on Sunday, reads, “I Alhaji Moshood Oinickan Adeoti, the Deputy Leader of Omoluabi Progressives in Osun State, hereby tender this-letter of withdrawal from the group, which I co-founded with other Progressive-minded individuals across the state.

“This also includes my complete withdrawal from all the group activities henceforth.

“My decision to withdraw was never an easy one, especially each time 1 looked back and consider all my investments into ensuring the survival of the group throughout its turbulent period from its inception till date.

“Coupled with this has been the pressure from my family members, both immediate and extended, on the need to take an immediate short rest from all political activities.

“I want to specially thank everyone of my fellow Progressives for the level of trust reposed in me while in the group and wishing the current leadership success in all the group’s future endeavors”.